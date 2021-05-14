Senior journalist Mahadev Prakash dies of coronavirus

Bengaluru: Noted journalist and political commentator Mahadev Prakash, died on Friday. Mahadev Prakash recently served as the media advisor to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The 65-year-old senior journalist recently contracted the virus.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. "I pray to god to give his family the strength to bear the grief of his death and may his soul rest in peace," Yediyurappa said.

The CMO in a statement said, "Chief Minister expresses the deepest condolences to the passing of senior journalist and Chief Minister's former media advisor Mahadev Prakash. The statement further said Prakash was known for his oratory skills. "He used to write columns a wide range of topics and participate in TV discussions on current political developments. The CM said that his death is a loss to the media world. "

Prakash, who had over 45 years of journalism experience, was chosen by the CM to advise him on media matters shortly after he assumed office in 2019 before unceremoniously resigning in November 2020. Prakash started his career as a reporter for Lokawani (set up by former CM Veerendra Patil) in 1975 and went on to work in various publications. Other than his own publication, he was a regular columnist for Vishwavani and appeared as a political expert in multiple news channels.

Prakash had written two books including one on Yediyurappa which was launched on the latter's 77th birthday in February, 2020. His other book was on former Chief Minister Devraj Urs. Mahadev rejected the Kannada Rajyotsava Award citing moral grounds, as he was part of the CM's office. He said his decision was to ensure the CM did not face any embarrassment.