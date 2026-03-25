Shades of Grey’ art exhibition celebrates womanhood with social purpose in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Aalekh Arts & Culture Foundation is set to host a contemporary art fundraiser titled “Shades of Grey,” featuring works by artist Divyaman Singh, from March 26 to 28 at Sabha Gallery in Bengaluru.

The exhibition, organised as part of International Women’s Day month, aims to celebrate the emotional and psychological dimensions of womanhood through abstract artistic expression. It will be inaugurated by Santosh Lad as Chief Guest, while noted curator Bose Krishnamachari will attend as Guest of Honour.

“Shades of Grey” presents a collection of evocative oil-on-canvas artworks that explore the layered emotional landscapes of women. Rather than portraying the female form directly, the artist uses abstract landscapes, tonal greys, and textured compositions to evoke feelings such as resilience, memory, restraint, and inner strength. The works aim to create reflective spaces where viewers can interpret emotions through movement and depth rather than literal representation.

Beyond its artistic appeal, the exhibition carries a strong social objective. A portion of the proceeds from the fundraiser will support vocational training programmes for women, helping them develop skills and create sustainable livelihood opportunities. This initiative aligns with the foundation’s broader mission of promoting women’s empowerment and social equality.

Founded in 2015, the Aalekh Arts & Culture Foundation has been actively working across multiple sectors, including education for children, healthcare awareness, legal aid for vulnerable communities, and sustainability initiatives. The organisation collaborates with professionals from diverse fields such as law, finance, healthcare, and artisan communities to drive long-term social impact.

Founder Rennie Joyy подчеркнула that the exhibition is designed to blend cultural dialogue with meaningful change. “Art should not only inspire reflection but also create real-world impact. ‘Shades of Grey’ explores emotional spaces beyond binaries while supporting women’s empowerment through skill development,” she said.

Artist Divyaman Singh described the series as an exploration of emotion through abstraction. “The greys in my work are not the absence of colour but a spectrum of feeling. Through these landscapes, I attempt to capture the unseen emotional currents that shape a woman’s experience,” he noted.

The exhibition also marks the foundation’s expanding cultural engagement in Bengaluru, offering a platform where art intersects with social awareness. By bringing together artists, audiences, and social initiatives, the event aims to foster meaningful conversations around gender, identity, and empowerment.

With its blend of contemporary art and community impact, “Shades of Grey” is expected to draw art enthusiasts, social advocates, and the wider public alike.