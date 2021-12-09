SI, 2 constables suspended for torturing youth, forcing him to drink urine

Bengaluru: Another alleged case of custodial torture came to light in Bengaluru. The victim identified as Tausif was reportedly tortured for over three hours by police sub-inspector Harish and two constables of the Byatarayanapura police station. He was allegedly beaten black and blue and forced to drink urine when he asked for water.



The youth alleged that the policemen beat him in his genitals and cut his beard.

After conducting an inquiry into the incident, the police department suspended SI Harish K N. He has been charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policemen allegedly compelled 23-year-old Tausif to drink urine. The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif's relative forced the police to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector.

Tausif's father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 am on Thursday for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen demanded money for his release.

A video circulating on social media showed Tausif writhing in pain and saying that the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.