Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were named the new chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka, respectively. After the announcement, both have given the commitment to work cooperatively for the benefit of the state's citizens. The commitment was made today when the Congress named DK Shivakumar as Siddaramaiah's lone deputy in the upcoming cabinet and Siddaramaiah as the state of Karnataka's next chief minister.

Using a photo of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge lifting his and Shivakumar's hands in unison, Siddaramaiah emphasised in a tweet that they would always stand together to defend Kannadigas' interests. The Congress party will cooperate as a unit to deliver a populist, open, and free of corruption government and to uphold all promises.

We will always join our hands to protect the interests of Kannadigas.



Congress party will work as a family to provide transparent & corruption free governance, and to implement our guarantees. pic.twitter.com/wxfujWOUCF — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 18, 2023

Additionally, Shivakumar tweeted alongside the same image that the wellbeing of our people is their first priority, and we are working together to ensure it.

Karnataka's secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that. pic.twitter.com/sNROprdn5H — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, on May 20, the two leaders, who were vying for the top position, will take their oaths alongside other ministries. Both candidates, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, made presentations to the high brass during the frantic parleys that were held over the past few days to break the impasse in choosing the Congress's choice for chief minister in Karnataka.

