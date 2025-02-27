Vijayanagara: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is like fire, no one can touch him or his chair, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, a minister in his cabinet, said on Wednesday. He made this statement while rejecting speculations about a leadership change in the state.

Similarly, downplaying talks about changing the state Congress President for now, he maintained that everyone would abide by the party high command’s decision. “The CM chair is not vacant now; even the President (Karnataka Congress) post is not empty. D K Shivakumar is occupying the President’s post, and Siddaramaiah is occupying the Chief Minister’s post.

Only if it is vacant can discussions happen,” Khan, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Can anyone touch Siddaramaiah’s chair? It’s like fire. If you touch fire, your hands will get burnt. Siddaramaiah is like fire.” When pointed to statements from within the ruling Congress on the CM change issue, Khan further said, “Let anyone say anything—the Chief Minister’s chair is not vacant now.

And Siddaramaiah is like fire; if anyone tries to touch him, they will get burnt. We call him Tagaru (male sheep). So, it is impossible (to change him).”