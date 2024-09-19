Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi, who comes from a family with a legacy of sacrifice and martyrdom, is not someone who will be scared by such threats, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah also remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not complete his five-year term this time.

Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. Coming from such a family, Rahul Gandhi is continuously fighting for the nation. The BJP has threatened Rahul Gandhi by saying that what happened to his grandmother Indira Gandhi will happen to him. Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu called Rahul Gandhi a terrorist. There is a conspiracy by the BJP to intimidate and provoke their workers through these threats, said CM Siddaramaiah.

He said, A Shiv Sena MLA from the Shinde faction, Sanjay Gaikwad, has called for cutting off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue and has offered a reward of 11 lakhs for it. This is also a murder threat. Siddaramaiah demanded that a criminal case be filed against Sanjay Gaikwad immediately and that he be sent to jail.

A minister from Uttar Pradesh, Raghuraj Singh called Rahul Gandhi the country’s number one terrorist, but till now, neither the BJP party, the BJP government, nor the central government has taken any strict action. They have only filed weak cases. Sanjay Gaikwad of Shivsena (Shinde faction) also threatened to bury Congress workers who protested against the BJP. The BJP is planning not only to end Rahul Gandhi politically but also to cause fear for his life.

CM Siddaramaiah demanded that criminal cases be filed and immediate arrests made against all those who issued threats to Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that Rahul Gandhi is not someone who will be frightened, as he comes from a family that has made great sacrifices for the nation.

Finally, Siddaramaiah expressed doubt that Narendra Modi would complete his full term due to the current political developments in the country. He predicted that leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu would not stay with the central government for long.

There is also a demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate BJP MLA Munirathna for making offensive remarks against women, Dalits, and the Vokkaliga community. Legal action has already been taken against Munirathna, and the police have investigated and presented him in court, which has sent him to jail.