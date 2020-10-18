Simple, colourful start to Mysuru Dasara 

Mysuru:Amid the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, the famous 410th Mysuru Dasara festivities began in a simple yet traditional way here, the cultural capital of the State, on Saturday morning.

Noted cardiologist and corona warrior Dr C N Manjunath offered pooja to Goddess Chamundeswari (attired in white silk saree with green border in brahmi alankara) at the Chamundeswari temple atop Chamundi hills. He launched Dasara festivities by lighting a lamp and offering floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari adorned in pink saree at Chamundeswari temple at 7.47 am on Saturday morning. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Mysuru district minister S T Somashekar, Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Chamundeswari constituency MLA G T Devegowda, MLCs A H Vishwanath, Mysuru mayor Taslim, ZP chairperson B C Parimala Shyam and others joined him.

Six corona warriors -- Dr Naveen T R, nursing officer P M Rukmini, Aasha worker Noor Jaan, sanitation worker of Mysuru city corporation Maragamma and social worker Ayub Ahmed – were felicitated on the occasion. On behalf of police constable Kumar P, his wife Vanishree received the honour.

Extending Dasara greetings to the people of the State, Mr Yediyurappa said, "Owing to Covid-19, Dasara is being celebrated in a simple way this year, but we will ensure that all the traditions are followed with precautions. In recognition of the contribution of frontline workers, we have felicitated six corona warriors. Besides the pandemic which is effecting large sections in the State, people of North Karnataka are badly hit due to recent floods. So I have prayed for the well-being of the people on the occasion," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manjunath said, "it is for the first time in the history of Dasara that a doctor has been given the honour of inaugurating the festival and I consider it the biggest life-time honour. I accept the honour on behalf of the entire medical fraternity and corona warriors. I am thankful to the State government for the honour. The power which protects us is stronger than the power of virus which is haunting us. My wife and children have asked me not to pray for family, but to pray only for the well-being of people of the State," he said.

Mr Somashekar said that the people can enjoy Dasara events through live streaming. He called upon tourists to take proper Covid precautions.

Dr Manjunath's wife Dr Anusuya Manjunath, who is daughter of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, IGP, Southern Range, Vipul Kumar, Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri, city police commissioner Chandragupta, DCP A N Prakash Gowda and others participated.