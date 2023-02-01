Simplification of rules to buy site/house to help poor: Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said rules will be simplified to help the poor to buy sites and build houses. Speaking after dedicating one lakh multi-story residential projects and handing over houses at Agrahapallya in Yelahanka taluk here on Tuesday, CM Bommai said building houses will become difficult in the coming days.

'No specific concessions to build houses in the Revenue Act. The land cost has increased due to demand. With the current rules and regulations, the common people cannot buy sites. So, the government proposes to amend the existing rules to help them to build houses and also to make the land available to them at concessional rates' he added. Even the purchase of land for residential purposes and building houses will also be simplified to help the poor to buy sites and houses.

The CM said the distribution of over three lakh sites in the state by Housing Minister V. Somanna is a record and solutions will be there for problems through progressive thinking. 'The incumbent government will not go away by leaving problems but by giving solutions and facilities to the people. In the fast-growing civilisation, society must allow the poor people to build small houses and that work must be done by the government' Bommai announced.

'Six years ago, there was an announcement to build 15 lakh houses. The previous government at the fag end of its tenure promised to build 15 lakh houses but failed to reserve any money. They had kept Rs 3,000 crore as against the requirement of Rs 15,000 crore. So, the subsequent government was unable to build the promised houses' the CM informed.

'The BJP government which came to power in 2019 had the target of building 10 lakh houses of which 5 lakh houses are in the final stages of completion. The people must be told what is possible. The citizens are still being misled. The elected representatives must know that the people are not intelligent and awakened. None must make false promises and mislead people' Bommai said.

He said after V Somanna became Housing Minister, he gave a new look to the department and focussed on the completion of pending houses. The new software was installed to eliminate ineligible beneficiaries Bommai said Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath is a popular and people-friendly legislator and those who work for the people become close to the people. He wants to develop Bengaluru City and is using the BDA Chairman post to develop Yalahanka because of which the entire picture of this area has changed completely. Vishwanath has successfully managed both urban and rural areas and work for the next 20 years has been done already.