SIT to investigate sex-for-job scandal at the earliest: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he had ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged attempt to malign BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the sex-for-job scandal at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said the government had given complete freedom to the SIT to look into all the aspects of the case. He said there was no time limit given to probe the case. "We cannot give any time limit for investigation.

However, with a view to informing the people of the state what has happened, I have asked police to investigate at the earliest," Bommai told reporters here. He said if the SIT deems fit, it can register a First Information Report based on the preliminary inquiry.

The minister had on Wednesday announced setting up of the SIT to probe the sex-for-job allegation by a social activist, which had forced Jarkiholi to step down as minister on March 3.

Jarkiholi had said there was a conspiracy to malign him through objectionable video clips purportedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman. Within a week of lodging a complaint against Jarkiholi, the social activist announced withdrawing the complaint.