Skills and Time Management Can Make India a Global Leader: Dr C Palanivelu

Tumakuru: Renowned cancer specialist Dr C Palanivelu said that India has the potential to emerge as a leading nation in the world if its people effectively utilise their skills and time.

Speaking after receiving the Shantadurga Devi Lifetime Achievement Award instituted in the name of educationist and social thinker Dr M R Hulinaykar at a function held in Tumakuru, he said Indians are inherently talented and capable. However, wasting time on unnecessary activities prevents people from achieving meaningful success.

He noted that more than 80 per cent of people spend a significant amount of time on social media. If this time is channelled for constructive purposes, it can lead to remarkable achievements. He cited Dr Hulinaykar as a source of inspiration and an example of dedication and perseverance.

Dr Palanivelu also said the Indian family system continues to be a model for the world. Countries such as Japan and Germany are studying and adopting aspects of India’s family structure, which reflects the strength of the country’s cultural and spiritual values.

He advised young people not to underestimate the importance of their mother tongue. While English may serve as a link language, respect for one’s native language enhances personality and cultural identity, he added.

Dr Palanivelu said he had performed more than 18,000 laparoscopic and robotic surgeries and had received recognition in several countries. However, the award presented by the Dr Hulinaykar Foundation under the Sridevi Institutions was particularly meaningful as it strengthened his sense of responsibility.

Director of KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, Dr Eshwar R Hosamani, recalled his three-decade-long association with Dr Palanivelu and said his pioneering work had helped make Coimbatore a global centre for advanced surgical procedures.

National Swabhiman Parishad president Basavaraj Patil from New Delhi said Dr Palanivelu’s achievements at the international level were the result of dedication and divine blessings.

Dr M R Hulinaykar, founder of the Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions, said honouring Dr Palanivelu had brought pride to the institution. He noted that the growth of Sridevi institutions was the result of collective effort and that the organisation belonged to society rather than any individual.

Presiding over the programme, Acharya M Nagaraj said the lives of Dr Palanivelu and Dr Hulinaykar exemplified the principle that service to society is the highest goal of the medical profession.

Earlier, Sridevi Group director Raman Hulinaykar welcomed the gathering and said Dr Palanivelu’s dedication had helped transform Coimbatore into a global hub for medical training in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Thousands of doctors across the world have been trained under his guidance, he added.