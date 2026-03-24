Smartworks partners with people 360d to accelerate gcc expansion in india

Bengaluru: Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, one of India’s largest managed office platforms, has entered into a strategic partnership with People 360D to offer integrated solutions for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), combining workspace infrastructure with AI-powered talent services.

The collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate the process of setting up and scaling GCC operations in India by addressing two critical aspects—talent acquisition and workspace readiness—through a unified, plug-and-play model.

Announcing the partnership, Harsh Binani, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Smartworks, said, “GCCs today are not evaluating India as a cost centre; they are building long-term capability hubs here. What they need is speed, reliability and execution depth.”

He further highlighted the shift in enterprise expectations. “While talent and infrastructure have traditionally operated in silos, enterprises now expect both to come together seamlessly. By combining large-format, ready-to-scale managed campuses with a strong talent acquisition engine, we are enabling global firms to move from decision to deployment in weeks, not months,” Binani added.

The partnership will operate under Smartworks’ GCC-focused platform SmartVantage, which is designed to support rapid and scalable expansion. By integrating People 360D’s AI-driven hiring and deployment capabilities with Smartworks’ enterprise-grade office infrastructure, companies can establish operations across multiple cities with greater efficiency and reduced execution risk.

Anil Chintapalli, Chairman of People 360D, underscored the evolving needs of GCCs. “As GCCs transform into strategic innovation hubs, organisations need more than standalone recruitment or infrastructure support. They need an integrated platform that can deliver both talent and infrastructure at scale,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Hemanth Gullapalli, Co-Founder and Director at People 360D, stated, “Smartworks has demonstrated expertise in building large-format, campus-scale managed offices tailored for enterprise and GCC requirements. Coupled with our talent capabilities, this partnership will seamlessly address the varied needs of GCCs.”

Swaroopa Gorantla, Co-Founder and Director at People 360D, added, “This collaboration will enable faster setup, seamless hiring and efficient scaling, helping GCCs achieve greater operational efficiency and measurable business growth.”

India’s GCC ecosystem, currently valued at around $65 billion, has evolved significantly, with over 2,000 centres operational across the country. These centres now play a central role in global product engineering, R&D and digital transformation initiatives. With enterprises increasingly prioritising speed, scalability and employee experience, integrated solutions like this partnership are expected to shape the next phase of GCC growth in India.