Social media influencer-actor among 11 held for kidnap, brutal assault of Kannada director

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident exposing betrayal and criminal conspiracy, Bengaluru police have arrested 11 persons, including a Kannada actress and social media influencer, for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing film director T.A. Aneesh.

Police said the crime was meticulously planned after the accused learned that Aneesh, director of the upcoming Kannada film “Jeevanada Bhashe,” intended to sell his car.

Among those arrested is actress Aishwarya, who had acted in the Kannada movie “Bheema.” Investigators revealed that she was known to Aneesh and had prior communication with him regarding the vehicle sale.

“The accused contacted the victim under the pretext of helping him sell his car. Based on this plan, they lured him from Mumbai to Bengaluru and executed the kidnapping,” a senior police official said.

According to police, Aneesh arrived in Bengaluru on February 9, believing he would meet prospective buyers. Instead, he was allegedly abducted and taken to a house in Byadarahalli, where he was brutally assaulted.

Police said the attackers used hockey sticks and other objects, inflicting injuries and threatening him. They also robbed him of gold ornaments and ₹30,000 cash.“The accused physically assaulted him and forcibly took his valuables. This was a planned and coordinated criminal act,” the officer added.

The ordeal did not end there. The accused allegedly transported Aneesh to Mandaragiri Hills near Tumakuru, where additional accomplices joined and continued the assault.After his release, Aneesh approached Adugodi Police Station and filed a complaint on February 11, prompting immediate investigation.

Police formed special teams and tracked down the suspects using technical and field intelligence. Within days, officers arrested all 11 accused, including the actress.Authorities also recovered crucial evidence, including six mobile phones used during the crime, gold ornaments, cash, and the vehicle used for the kidnapping.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and determine whether financial motives or personal disputes triggered the crime.

The incident has shocked the Kannada film industry, highlighting the risks faced by professionals and raising concerns about trust and safety within personal and professional networks.