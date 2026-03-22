Social welfare department officer dies by suicide in office

Tumakuru: In a shocking incident, an Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department died by suicide inside his office in Pavagada town of Tumakuru district. The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, a native of Gundarlahalli village, whose death has triggered serious allegations of workplace harassment.

According to officials, Mallikarjun was found dead inside the Social Welfare Department office premises where he had been working. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly recorded a selfie video in which he accused his superior officer of harassment, holding them responsible for his decision.

In the video, Mallikarjun is said to have expressed deep emotional distress, stating that his family—including his mother, wife, and children—had always supported him. “I wanted to take care of them and help them, but I am unable to do so. Due to the harassment from my superior, I have taken this decision,” he reportedly said. He also appealed to his family not to seek revenge, adding that “God and the law will deliver justice.”

The tragic incident has left the family devastated. Speaking to the media, his mother Kenchamma said Mallikarjun was her second son among five children. She recalled repeatedly calling him to come home for meals, but he did not answer. Growing suspicious, the family contacted relatives and acquaintances, but none had seen him. Eventually, they went to his office, where they found the door locked from inside. Later, the shocking discovery was made.

Based on the complaint filed by the family and the contents of the video, police have registered a case against a joint director under charges related to abetment of suicide. A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary findings suggest that an internal inquiry had recently been initiated against Mallikarjun by the same senior officer. Officials also indicated that the accused officer was nearing retirement within the next 10 days, and the ongoing inquiry may have had implications on Mallikarjun’s service and benefits. The incident has once again raised concerns over workplace pressure and harassment within government departments. Authorities are now under pressure to ensure a transparent investigation and accountability in the case.