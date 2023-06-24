Some respite to Udupi due to rains

Udupi: The recent rainfall in the catchment areas of Swarna River in Karkala taluk has significantly improved the water supply situation in Udupi city. Previously, severe rationing measures were implemented, resulting in water being supplied only once every five days starting from June 9. Despite the rationing, the water level at Baje dam had dropped to a mere 1.63 meters by June 16 and further declined to 1.9 meters by June 21.

However, with the onset of rainfall in the catchment areas, water began to flow into the Swarna River towards Baje Dam, located near Hiriyadka. As a result, the water level at the dam increased to 2.90 meters by Saturday evening. Udupi CMC Commissioner Ramesh Nayak stated that the inflow into Baje dam started on Saturday, and it was decided to supply water to the 35 wards of Udupi city on a daily basis. Initially, the water appeared slightly muddy, so the dam gates were opened to release it. Going forward, water will be supplied on a daily basis.

In a rain-related incident, a woman experienced property damage when her house partially collapsed on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Pragathi Nagara, Alevoor, and fortunately, the owner had stepped out to feed a cat around 6 pm, avoiding any harm. The estimated financial loss amounts to Rs 1 lakh. Another incident involved Neelu's house, which was damaged after a tree fell on it in Hemmady, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 30,000. Similarly, Chandra's house in Hemmady village suffered a similar fate, with an estimated loss of Rs 35,000. In Thekkatte, Gulabi's house was partially damaged as the roof was blown away by strong winds, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 15,000. Muthu Madivalthi's house in Basroor village also experienced partial damage, with an estimated loss of Rs 25,000.

According to the rain cell at the DC's office, which collects rain-related data, the following amounts of rainfall were recorded in various areas within a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday: Udupi taluk - 51.8 mm, Brahmavara - 59.5 mm, Kaup - 74.6 mm, Kundapur - 49.9 mm, Byndoor - 62.4 mm, Karkala - 47.7 mm, and Hebri - 44.9 mm.