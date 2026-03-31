Sona college opens admissions for 4-year B Tech in fashion technology

Bengaluru : The Department of Fashion Technology at Sona College of Technology has announced admissions for its four-year B.Tech programme for the upcoming academic year, offering students a blend of technical expertise and creative exposure in the field of fashion and textile engineering.

The programme is open to Class XII science stream students with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, preferably with first division marks and a strong inclination towards creativity and innovation. Admissions are expected to be conducted through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) process, as in previous years.

The NBA-accredited programme is designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience, combining academic rigor with industry exposure. A key highlight is the 20-week multi-phase internship, which allows students to gain hands-on experience in real-world industry environments.

Beyond core subjects such as textile and fashion technology, the curriculum integrates a wide range of interdisciplinary areas, including brand building, soft skills, programming, basic sciences, and even robotics. Students are also offered elective options like the Japanese language, enhancing their global career prospects.

The department is known for its strong focus on research and innovation. Students have access to an advanced innovation hub that has secured over 10 patents. Ongoing projects include collaborations under the National Technical Textiles Mission and international partnerships with institutions such as Canada’s University Health Network. These initiatives enable students to work on cutting-edge areas like smart wearables, remote health monitoring, and advanced textile materials.

Sona College’s Fashion Technology department has maintained an impressive track record, achieving 100 percent placements for all graduating batches over the past 18 years. This consistent performance highlights the institution’s strong industry connections and focus on employability.

Ranked among the top 25 fashion technology institutions in India, the department is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories that train students in apparel CAD, garment construction, and technical textiles. The academic framework is continuously updated based on industry feedback and technological advancements.

Anna University-affiliated Sona College of Technology is a NAAC A++ accredited autonomous institution with a CGPA of 3.65 and is also ranked by NIRF. With nearly three decades of academic excellence, the institution continues to offer programmes that align with evolving industry demands.