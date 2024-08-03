South Asia’s first Cyberknife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System with an Academia launched

Bengaluru: Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Bengaluru, introduces South Asia’s first and most advanced CyberKnife* S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, offering revolutionary treatment of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. The introduction of the CyberKnife (CK) System marks a transformative moment for cancer care. To further the cause of #Winning over Cancer, a mission statement that ACC binds itself to, the cancer centres of Bangalore and Chennai have also launched a first of its kind, CyberKnife Academia in partnership with Accuray. The Academia will provide advanced radiosurgery educational training to radiation oncologists, physicists, radiation therapists, and technologists from South Asia and India.

The CyberKnife® S7 FIM System is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate and abdominal cancers, and may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors. Patients previously treated with radiation, who have metastatic lesions or with recurrent cancers, can also benefit from CyberKnife treatment.

The State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. Of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Cancer can be treated with curative intent if detected early. Apollo cancer centers introducing the latest CK system is truly a watershed moment in Karnataka’s fight against cancer. It is equally commendable by Apollo Cancer Centers to introduce the CK Academia thereby benefitting a larger ecosystem of cancer warriors. We are indeed proud that both the latest technology and the future practitioners/adopters of this technology, will originate from our state.”

The Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Dr Preetha Reddy said, “Apollo Cancer Centres are making a monumental leap forward in our unwavering mission to deliver precise, personalized, and effective cancer treatments. Over the past three decades, we have been at the vanguard of revolutionary advancements in cancer care, consistently transforming our treatment methodologies. In 2019 Proton Therapy was introduced at APCC, it was the first ever in South East Asia and the Middle East and now, the introduction of CyberKnife S7 technology, the first of its kind in South Asia, epitomizes our steadfast commitment to providing the highest standards of cancer care. This ground-breaking technology signifies a new era in our relentless pursuit to conquer cancer, ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced and compassionate care possible.”

Dr Sridhar PS, Dr Vinay Ural , Dr Vikram Maiya, Radiation Oncologists, stated “The CyberKnife S7 FIM System redefines the future of radiation therapy, combining speed, precision and Synchrony® AI-driven, real-time target tracking with dynamic delivery to deliver precise hypo fractionated SRS/SBRT treatments for a wider range of indications which include benign brain tumors, brain metastases, select medically refractory functional indications: trigeminal neuralgias, cluster headaches, tremors, lesional epilepsy and select extra cranial inoperable cancers of lung, pancreas, liver, prostate, recurrent Head and neck cancers and metastatic directed therapy to oligomets.”

The CyberKnife System is the only radiation delivery system that features a radiation delivery device, called a linear accelerator, directly mounted on a robot to deliver the high-energy X-rays or photons used in radiation therapy. It uses real-time image guidance and a robot to deliver doses from thousands of beam angles, setting a new standard for delivery precision anywhere in the body.