South Corporation presents Rs.3,825.95 cr maiden budget

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation on Saturday presented its maiden budget for 2026–27 with a total outlay of Rs 3,825.95 crore.This is the first budget to be presented since the creation of the Bengaluru South City Corporation.

Bengaluru was divided into five municipal corporations—Central, East, West, North and South—under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in September 2025, replacing the unified Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The budget, presented by South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh, projected total receipts of Rs 3,826.43 crore against an expenditure of Rs 3,825.95 crore, resulting in a marginal surplus of Rs 48.21 lakh.