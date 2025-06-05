Live
South Western Railway enhances safety, efficiency with CCTV installation
Bengaluru: SWR has taken a significant step towards improving safety, quality, and efficiency at its construction worksites by installing CCTV cameras for the first time at critical locations. This initiative underscores SWR’s commitment to adopting modern technology to ensure safer and more efficient railway infrastructure development.
CCTV cameras have been strategically deployed at two major worksites: three cameras at Almatti Bridge No. 63 D and two cameras at the Bhima Bridge approach. These installations provide comprehensive coverage of the work areas, enabling real-time monitoring of construction progress, deployment of personnel and machinery, and adherence to safe working practices.
The cameras also play a crucial role in maintaining high standards of quality control. In doubling projects, where construction activities take place adjacent to active railway traffic, CCTV systems are particularly valuable. They help monitor safety protocols, deter shortcuts that could compromise safety or quality, and provide valuable data for analyzing workflows and identifying areas for improvement.