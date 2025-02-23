Special train faces roof damage, repairs made quickly

Karwar: A special train transporting devotees from Prayagraj to Udupi encountered an unexpected setback when the roof of a sleeper coach sustained damage. The damage was noticed near Chiplun railway station in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on February 22.

Railway authorities promptly halted the train for nearly an hour to assess the damage and carry out necessary repairs before allowing it to continue its journey. The special train had been arranged by Indian Railways to accommodate devotees traveling from Udupi to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela. It departed from Indrali railway station in Udupi on February 17, carrying 1,410 passengers across 21 coaches. The ceremonial flag-off was conducted by Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha, the seer of Pejawar Mutt. Following its scheduled arrival at Prayagraj on February 19, the train commenced its return journey on February 20. The passengers, primarily from the coastal cities of Udupi, Kundapura, Mangaluru and Byndoor, are expected to reach their destination by the evening of February 22.