Sri Lankan judge moves HC; Centre, Google raise jurisdiction objections

A petition filed by Sri Lankan Supreme Court judge A H M D Nawaz before the Karnataka High Court has triggered a legal debate on jurisdiction, with Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology opposing its maintainability.

The plea challenges allegedly defamatory and objectionable content published online against the judge. The matter came up before a bench headed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum.

During the hearing, counsel for Google argued that the petition itself may not be maintainable before the Karnataka High Court. It was submitted that the alleged defamatory content originated in Sri Lanka, while Google is a US-based entity, raising serious concerns about territorial jurisdiction. The counsel cautioned that entertaining such petitions could open the floodgates for similar cross-border litigations.

Echoing similar concerns, the Centre’s counsel contended that a foreign judge approaching an Indian High Court raises fundamental legal questions. The government argued that the petitioner had not sufficiently established how the case falls within the jurisdiction of the Karnataka High Court.

However, the petitioner’s counsel strongly defended the plea, stating that Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before law, extends beyond Indian citizens. It was argued that no individual, including members of the judiciary worldwide, should be subjected to defamatory attacks. The counsel further submitted that the objectionable content was accessible in India through Google’s platform, which operates as an intermediary. It was argued that once a complaint is filed, failure to remove such content within a reasonable time makes the platform liable for its continued circulation.

Additionally, the petitioner raised concerns that defamatory content continued to be published even while the matter is under judicial consideration. This, the counsel argued, amounts to undermining the dignity of the judiciary. After hearing arguments from all sides, the bench adjourned the matter to April 6 for further

consideration.