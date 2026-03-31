Sridevi Institute to host ‘Global Health Connect-2026’ in Malaysia

Tumakuru: Sridevi Allied Health Sciences Institute will organise its first international medical conference, “Global Health Connect-2026”, in collaboration with MAHSA University, Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur from April 3 to 5.

Announcing this at a press conference on Monday, founder-chairman Dr M.R. Hulinaykar said this was the first time a private educational institution from the State was hosting an academic conference of this scale in association with a Malaysian university. He noted that the event would serve as a platform to tap into the growing global demand and employment opportunities in allied health sciences.

A total of 64 participants from the institution, including 22 students and 23 faculty members, will take part in the conference. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are also expected to be signed between Sridevi Institute and MAHSA University during the event.

Dr Hulinaykar said the conference aims to foster coordination among research efforts in various branches of allied health sciences and strengthen international academic collaborations. It is expected to benefit students aspiring to build careers in healthcare and pursue higher education in medical sciences.

The institution currently has over 1,200 students enrolled in allied health science programmes and offers 11 PhD and eight MSc courses, making it one of the institutions with the highest number of such programmes in the State.

The conference will feature expert lectures, research paper presentations and academic interactions. Experts from India, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan will deliberate on a range of subjects, including emergency medicine, cardiology, anaesthesia, cerebral malaria, pathology, cell biology and therapeutic sciences.

Dr U.T. Iftikhar Fareed, chairman of the State Allied Health Science Professional Council, will be the chief guest.

Among those present at the press meet were Dr Raman Hulinaykar, director of Sridevi Group of Educational Institutions; Dr Lavanya, trustee and ophthalmologist; Dr M.C. Krishna, principal of the Allied Health Sciences College; vice-principals Dr C.P. Chandrappa and Dr Pavitra; and Dr N. Chandrashekhar, vice-principal of the engineering college.