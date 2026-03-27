SSLC Hindi exam postponed to March 31 due to Mahavir Jayanti

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has postponed the SSLC third language (Hindi) examination scheduled for March 30, citing the revised public holiday for Mahavir Jayanti.

According to an official circular issued by the board, the examination will now be conducted on March 31, Tuesday, during the same scheduled time. All other examinations will be held as per the original timetable without any changes.

The SSLC examinations for the academic year 2025–26 commenced on March 18 across the state and will continue until April 2. The final timetable had originally been announced on November 4, 2025, with the third language paper scheduled for March 30. However, following a government notification revising the public holiday for Mahavir Jayanti from March 31 to March 30, the board decided to reschedule the examination to avoid inconvenience to students.The board clarified that the change applies only to the third language exam, while the rest of the schedule remains intact. Students have been advised to take note of the revised date and prepare accordingly.

This year, SSLC examinations are being conducted at 2,871 centres across Karnataka. A total of 9,02,889 students had registered for the exams, but 8,16,294 students appeared for the initial papers, according to official data. Examinations are being held from 10 am to 1:15 pm daily, following strict guidelines to ensure smooth conduct. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of examination centres on exam days to prevent malpractice and maintain discipline.

Officials said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that the rescheduled exam is conducted without disruption. Schools and examination centres have been instructed to inform students promptly about the revised date.The board reiterated its commitment to conducting fair and transparent examinations and urged students and parents to rely only on official announcements

for updates.