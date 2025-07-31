Startup taps global partnership for early detection of disease

Bengaluru: In a major step towards transforming clinical diagnostics, Bengaluru-based Quantum Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with QT Sense, a Dutch pioneer in quantum sensing systems, to jointly advance the use of quantum biology in real-world healthcare. The collaboration combines artificial intelligence with high-fidelity quantum sensors to detect and interpret cellular stress signals—offering a novel approach to diagnosing diseases long before symptoms appear.

“Our core capability lies in decoding weak magnetic signals—specifically oxidative stress—and translating them into predictive medical insights,” said Ravi Puvvala, Founder and Managing Director of Quantum Biosciences. “By teaming up with QT Sense’s cutting-edge platform, Quantum Nuova, we’re bridging simulation with sensing to address complex clinical challenges.”

The partnership plans to establish a Quantum Sensing Lab in Bengaluru, focused on oncology, cardiology, nephrology, and neurodegenerative disorders. The lab aims to unify sensor development, biological validation, and AI-powered analytics under one roof.

According to Dr. Deepak Veeregowda, CEO of QT Sense, “We’re building a toolkit that can detect molecular activity inside living cells in real time. This opens up unprecedented possibilities in toxicology, pharma research, and preventive diagnostics.”

Quantum Biosciences is currently incubated at Bengaluru’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc. The initiative aligns with India’s National Quantum Mission and dovetails with the Government of Karnataka’s plan to make the state a global leader in quantum technologies.

Karnataka’s Minister for Science & Technology, N. S. Boseraju, affirmed support: “With a Quantum SEZ, incentives, and sector pilots, our state aims to build a $20 billion quantum-driven economy by 2035.”