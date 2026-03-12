Steps taken to fill vacant Anganwadi posts within 90 days: Minister

Bengaluru: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to district administrations to fill vacant posts in Anganwadi centres within 90 days.

Replying to a question raised by Kapu MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty during the Assembly session of the ongoing Budget Session at the Vidhana Soudha, Hebbalkar said the directions were issued in December last year to all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats to ensure timely filling of vacancies.

The minister said an online recruitment system has been developed to fill the posts of Anganwadi workers and helpers. The selection process is being carried out by district-level selection committees headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

She said priority is being given to local candidates while selecting Anganwadi workers and helpers. If eligible candidates are not available from the same village, those residing within the Gram Panchayat or hobli limits will be considered for the posts.

Providing details about Udupi district, the minister said there are 26 vacant posts of Anganwadi workers and 132 posts of Anganwadi helpers. Of these, the online recruitment process for 16 Anganwadi workers and 131 helpers is in the final stage, and a provisional selection list has already been released by the district-level selection committee, she added.

Subsidy under Udyogini scheme

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said the subsidy under the Udyogini scheme for beneficiaries of 2023–24 and 2024–25 will be released within the next two months.

Replying to a question raised by Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi during the Assembly session of the ongoing Budget Session at Vidhana Soudha, the minister said the delay in releasing the subsidy was due to delays in the selection of beneficiaries by committees headed by MLAs.

She said district-level officials have been instructed to conduct selection committee meetings at the earliest and to personally meet MLAs to expedite the process. Hebbalkar said the selection process for beneficiaries under the Udyogini scheme for the current year is currently underway. The scheme has been implemented to promote women’s empowerment, she added, noting that the government has also introduced initiatives such as the Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti schemes to support women.

The minister also pointed out that banks have not been fully cooperating in the disbursement process. In several cases, banks are delaying loan approvals by applying CIBIL score-based screening even after beneficiaries have been selected by MLAs.

She said the issue has been taken up with banks at the Taluk, District and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meetings and banks have been instructed to expedite loan sanctions for the scheme beneficiaries.