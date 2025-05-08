Steps taken to secure vital installations: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state government has initiated action based on Central advisories regarding measures to be taken amid rising tensions with Pakistan and initiated steps to protect vital installations including dams and industries.

Welcoming ‘Operation Sindoor’, where Indian jets targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday, he said that as a political party, they stand with the government. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that on behalf of Congress party, “we support the government’s decision”.

“We welcome it. This is a matter of national security, and at a time like this, everyone should speak with one voice. We fully support the government’s and our military forces’ actions concerning the nation’s security,” he added.

He said the state government has received advisories from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding civil defence measures.

“So, we have started implementing those. Today, we are initiating programmes. We have taken special interest in securing major installations--be it power stations, irrigation dams, or industries-- we are taking steps to protect them. These advisories have come from the Government of India, and we are acting on them,” Parameshwara said.

Assuring that all security measures are being taken, the minister added Superintendents of Police have been informed and instructed to remain alert concerning security.

“We have informed all Superintendents of Police. We have sensitised all departmental officers to remain vigilant. Those responsible for security must take all necessary steps. Our industrial security forces have been deployed wherever needed. We are taking this situation very seriously,” he added.