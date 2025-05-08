Live
- NIA court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31
- Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of 'Operation Sindoor', armed forces' well-being
- Govt debunks claims of Indian UAV drone shot in Pakistan, shares evidence
- Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction
- Kashmir's Gulmarg resort shuts for tourists due to proximity to LoC
- Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom
- Chennai set to receive Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh by Friday amid ongoing supply efforts
- T20 Mumbai League: SoBo Mumbai Falcons reveal dynamic squad featuring Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13
- 'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader
Steps taken to secure vital installations: Home Minister
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state government has initiated action based on Central advisories regarding...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the state government has initiated action based on Central advisories regarding measures to be taken amid rising tensions with Pakistan and initiated steps to protect vital installations including dams and industries.
Welcoming ‘Operation Sindoor’, where Indian jets targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday, he said that as a political party, they stand with the government. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that on behalf of Congress party, “we support the government’s decision”.
“We welcome it. This is a matter of national security, and at a time like this, everyone should speak with one voice. We fully support the government’s and our military forces’ actions concerning the nation’s security,” he added.
He said the state government has received advisories from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding civil defence measures.
“So, we have started implementing those. Today, we are initiating programmes. We have taken special interest in securing major installations--be it power stations, irrigation dams, or industries-- we are taking steps to protect them. These advisories have come from the Government of India, and we are acting on them,” Parameshwara said.
Assuring that all security measures are being taken, the minister added Superintendents of Police have been informed and instructed to remain alert concerning security.
“We have informed all Superintendents of Police. We have sensitised all departmental officers to remain vigilant. Those responsible for security must take all necessary steps. Our industrial security forces have been deployed wherever needed. We are taking this situation very seriously,” he added.