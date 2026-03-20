‘Strengthen elephant trenches, solar fencing to curb human-wildlife conflict’

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to ensure proper maintenance of elephant trenches and solar-powered fencing installed to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Kodagu district.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Vikas Soudha with MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Dr. Manthar Gowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayana, along with senior forest officials, the minister expressed concern over rising casualties caused by wildlife in the region. He instructed authorities to complete repair works of the existing 422 km of elephant trenches and 544 km of solar fencing within a month.

Pointing out that nearly 38 per cent of wildlife-related deaths in the state occur in Kodagu alone, Khandre emphasized the need to intensify patrolling and strengthen units such as the elephant task force and rapid response teams to better manage conflict situations.

To improve response time, the minister approved the procurement of additional vehicles. While four vehicles have already been added to the existing fleet of six, he directed officials to procure four more and engage local youth on an outsourcing basis to enhance operational efficiency.

He also called for the establishment of a robust wireless communication network to track wildlife movement and curb illegal activities such as tree felling and poaching.

In a move to improve early warning systems, officials have been instructed to collect data on plantation workers across Kodagu and ensure timely alerts via WhatsApp and public announcement systems whenever elephants or other wildlife approach human settlements or estates.

With summer approaching, Khandre stressed the importance of preventing water and fodder shortages inside forests.

He directed officials to maintain water sources and share information on water availability in forest areas with the public and local representatives.

The minister also advised forest officials to maintain a cordial relationship with local communities, noting that cooperation from residents is crucial for effectively addressing human-wildlife conflict.

Senior officials including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar, and other senior officers were present at the meeting.