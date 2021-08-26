Student Gang Raped And Her Friend Beaten Up Badly Near Mysore

On Tuesday at 7.30 p.m., a student along her friend appeared at Chamundi Hills where the young woman was allegedly gang-raped and her friend was beaten up badly. The pair ended up in the hospital with serious injuries at the end of the night. While Chamundi Hills is a popular tourist destination with a popular temple on the edge of the city of Mysore.



Neither of the wanted men who are accused for the incident had been found after more than 24 hours. The attackers are being sought by various police units, according to the authorities.

The incident took place when the couple reluctant to surrender money to the gang of the accused men who were accompanying them into the forest and cornered them. So when pair resisted, the group allegedly beat up the young man and among the group, two of the men raped the girl. Later, around 1.30 a.m., they were brought to the hospital.

On the basis of her statement, a complaint has been filed. As the event sparked indignation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaistating that he has asked the police to undertake harsh punishment against the culprits.

According to Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta, the woman's statement has not yet been recorded. Only after the recordings of the victim's statement, they will we be able to determine exactly what happened. He also mentioned that who ever was with her, had provided the information, and they filed a FIR based on that information and keeping on it mind an investigation team has been constituted.

Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka Home Minister, said he has directed that the matter will be taken seriously and that he would visit the city.

He said that FIR has been filed and their officers have been dispatched from Bengaluru to Mysuru. He will also be at Mysuru to look after the incident as well and also described the occurrence as a very tragic incident.