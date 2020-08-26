Sudden spurt in coronavirus cases and deaths have triggered panic in Bengaluru

COVID cases and death toll in the first 2 weeks of July with many reports of deaths while waiting for Ambulances and Hospital admissions due to acute shortage of beds. Despite many multispecialty Private Hospitals pitched in to bridge the gap. Bengaluru is hit by a sudden surge ofcases and death toll in the first 2 weeks of July with many reports of deaths while waiting for Ambulances and Hospital admissions due to acute shortage of beds. Despite many multispecialty Private Hospitals pitched in to bridge the gap.

However, due to shortage of Nurses and Housekeeping, even these corporate hospitals could not provide enough beds, while the small/medium/ single specialty hospitals such as maternity / Ophthalmology/children hospitals were caught up in a dilemma whether to take the COVID cases or not. While Waiting for the COVID test results, even the NonCOVID patients also suffered equally.

Seeing all these reports in the media day after day for more than a week, the CMD of 20 bed GVG Invivo hospital which is considered as India's first anti-aging and aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital founded in 2017 had transformed itself into COVID hospital joining the fight against COVID.