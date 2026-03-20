Supreme court declines plea alleging threat from CM over property dispute

New Delhi ; The Supreme Court of India has refused to entertain a petition alleging threats from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a property dispute, advising the petitioner to approach the appropriate state forum instead.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the matter on Thursday and made it clear that the apex court cannot be used as a platform for political battles. The bench observed that if the petitioner has grievances, she should seek relief before the Karnataka High Court.

The petition was filed by Mysuru-based Sushma S. Aradhya, who alleged that she was facing threats and intimidation aimed at forcefully taking over her property in Karnataka. According to her counsel, the petitioner has been unable to return to her home due to safety concerns and has been compelled to stay in Delhi.

“She fears for her safety and wants to reside in her own house, but the prevailing circumstances have made it impossible,” the counsel submitted before the court.

The petition further claimed that in January, unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked her residence, vandalised property, and attempted to seize it by force. Despite filing multiple police complaints and obtaining certain court orders, the threats have continued, the plea stated.

Significantly, the petitioner alleged that these actions were being carried out at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah—an accusation that added a political dimension to the case. However, the court refrained from delving into the merits of the allegations at this stage.

The bench advised that such disputes involving property and law-and-order issues should be addressed within the jurisdiction of the state courts. It reiterated that the petitioner is free to approach the Karnataka High Court or other competent authorities for appropriate relief.

Legal observers note that the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain the plea does not amount to a ruling on the truthfulness of the allegations but rather underscores the importance of following judicial hierarchy and procedure.

The development comes amid heightened political sensitivity in Karnataka, with allegations and counter-allegations frequently surfacing in public discourse. With the apex court stepping back from the matter, the focus is now likely to shift to state-level legal proceedings.