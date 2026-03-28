Suspension of municipal engineer revoked within 10 days, raises questions

In a development that has sparked widespread debate, the suspension of a junior engineer of Koppal City Municipal Council has been revoked within just 10 days, raising serious questions over administrative decisions. The engineer, Somalingappa, had been suspended over allegations of large-scale financial irregularities.

Somalingappa was accused of involvement in illegal financial transactions amounting to nearly ₹10 crore. According to findings from a probe by the Karnataka Lokayukta, irregularities were detected in as many as 336 development works carried out during the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Based on these findings, the Department of Municipal Administration had issued a suspension order on March 16. The action was seen as a significant step, given the scale of alleged violations in public works.

However, the case took a sudden turn after Somalingappa approached the Dharwad High Court Bench and secured an interim stay on the suspension. Following the court’s direction, the department withdrew its suspension order, stating that the decision would remain in abeyance until the completion of legal proceedings.

The swift revocation has triggered speculation in public and political circles. Critics argue that despite serious allegations unearthed by the Lokayukta, the quick reversal of action raises concerns about accountability and transparency within the system.

Officials, however, maintain that the withdrawal is purely in compliance with the court’s interim order and does not absolve the accused of wrongdoing. “The investigation findings remain intact. Further action will depend on the final outcome of the case,” a senior official said.

The case has now become a talking point in Koppal, with many questioning whether due process is being followed in handling corruption allegations involving public officials.

Citizens and activists have demanded a thorough and impartial probe to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. As legal proceedings continue, all eyes are on the court’s final verdict and the outcome of the ongoing investigation, which is expected to determine the next course of action in the case.