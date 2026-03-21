Suspicious death in Tumakuru police station

The government has ordered a CID probe into the suspicious death of a man at Huliyaru police station, following serious allegations of custodial violence by family members. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed the development, stating that the case would be investigated thoroughly to ensure justice.

The deceased has been identified as Kantaraju, a resident of Yalanadu village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. He was among six individuals brought to the police station for questioning in connection with a gambling case. However, his sudden death under unclear circumstances has triggered outrage among locals and the victim’s family. Locals have also expressed anger, calling for transparency and accountability.

A case of unnatural death (UDR) has been registered at Huliyaru police station. With the CID now taking over the investigation, authorities are expected to examine all aspects, including possible custodial misconduct.