Temple theft continues in Chamarajanagar, burglars steal silver and gold ornaments

Chamarajanagar : Incidents of theft in temples continue to rise in the district, creating concern among devotees and local residents. Even before the shock of recent burglaries in multiple temples subsided, miscreants have once again targeted a temple in the district.

In the latest incident, unidentified thieves broke into temples at Bargi village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and decamped with silver and gold ornaments worth several lakhs.

According to local sources, the theft occurred late on Wednesday night at the Basaveshwara Temple and the nearby Maramma Temple.

The temples had recently hosted a local festival, and the burglary took place barely three days after the celebrations concluded.

Police said the burglars forcibly opened the temple doors and entered the premises during the night. The miscreants reportedly stole nearly 4 kilograms of silver ornaments and about 30 grams of gold jewellery kept in the temples before fleeing from the spot.

Investigators revealed that the thieves appeared to have carefully planned the crime. Before committing the burglary, they allegedly removed the hard disk of the CCTV cameras installed at the temple premises in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence and avoid identification.

This act has raised suspicion among villagers that the crime might have been pre-planned and possibly carried out by individuals familiar with the temple layout and security arrangements.

The latest theft comes close on the heels of another major burglary in which six temples in Gundlupet taluk were targeted recently, creating panic among devotees and temple management committees across the region.

Following the incident, police from Gundlupet Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A dog squad and forensic experts were also deployed to gather clues and collect evidence from the crime scene.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen valuables. Police are also examining nearby CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify possible suspects.

Meanwhile, residents of Bargi village have expressed anger and concern over the recurring thefts targeting religious places in the district. They have urged authorities to increase night patrols and strengthen security arrangements in temples to prevent further incidents.

Locals have also demanded installation of improved surveillance systems and better coordination between temple committees and police to safeguard valuables kept in temples.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.



