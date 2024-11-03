Temples will be handed over to Muslims if people again vote for Congress

Bengaluru: BJP National Youth President and MP Tejasvi Surya said on Saturday that all the temples and mutts will be handed over to the Muslims if people will again vote for the Congress.

“If votes are given to Congress party for freebies, all our temples, houses, mutts will be handed over to Muslims. If you still vote for the Congress party, there won’t be any freebies in future and the Hindu pilgrimage centres like Dharmasthala and Sringeri won’t exist,” said Surya while addressing media in Bengaluru at BJP headquarters. He claimed that more lands of farmers are being named as the Waqf property in the state. “In Karnataka, the Waqf board has claimed more than 50,000 acres of land,” he claimed, adding that no one can predict when the farmers’ lands will be transferred to the Waqf board.

“I have brought this matter to the notice of the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). I have requested the Chairperson to come down to Hubballi and Bengaluru to receive the petitions from farmers. He is likely to visit on November 6 and 7 to the state,” he added.

He alleged that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is conducting the Waqf Adalats.