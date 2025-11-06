Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru

The Bengaluru city police have apprehended a tenant couple in connection with the brutal murder of their landlord’s 65-year-old wife, Srilakshmi, in Uttarahalli. The accused, identified as Maharashtra natives Prasad Srishail (26) and his wife Sakshi Hanamanta (23), reportedly visited the woman’s home under the pretense of watching television. Once inside, they allegedly strangled her and took her mangalsutra before fleeing.

According to investigators, the couple had borrowed money from various individuals, including their landlord, Ashwath Narayan, who works at an incense stick factory in Cottonpet. Police suspect the motive behind the crime was financial distress, as the accused were searching the house for valuables after the murder. When they failed to find cash or other items, they stole the mangalsutra.

Both Srishail, who worked as a labourer, and Sakshi, a receptionist at a local jewellery store, have been taken into custody for further questioning. The Subramanyapura police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 311 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).