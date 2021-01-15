Terabite Ekarts launches the first of its kind electric smart food carts

Bengaluru based based food application-driven electric vehicle company to empower Street Preneurs, Terabite e-karts launched their first product- Tera Dosa.

Founded in 2020, the company's initiative is driven by the need of today's environmental and health concerns. These technology-powered, electric built street food carts are set to bring a revolution to the concept of "unorganized and unhygienic" street vending and to race towards a zero-emission society by maximizing EV adoption through the application-driven smart electric vehicle. Terabite e-karts envisages empowering rural, women, veteran street vendors who are at the bottom of the social pyramid by offering them e-food karts with technology and solutions to enable them in becoming a street preneur not just Street vendors

Speaking on this, Bunisha Khajamohideen, Co-Founder, Terabite Ekarts said, "We are thrilled to launch the e-carts in the market to disrupt street food commerce by offering smart food carts and help street vendors to practice organized and hygienic way of street vending. We look forward to creating a benchmark in the industry with at least 50+ different food-specific Customisations".

The e-carts come with specifications like high-tech, IOT enabled and integrated POS systems, aesthetically engineered modular design by experts, and the most affordable for a turnkey solution with global supply chain support.