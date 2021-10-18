The Chief Minister Of Karnataka Has Hinted At Lowering Petrol Tariffs

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated at lowering the state's cess and sales tax on gasoline and diesel to help relieve the state's record-high fuel prices. It all depends on the economy, according to Bommai. He's convened a meeting to discuss the economy. He also stated that if the economic situation appears to be favourable, the option of consideration exists.



Previously, the Chief Minister has ruled out any fuel tax reduction in the state. In Karnataka, the price of petrol has risen to Rs 109.16 a litre, while the rate of diesel has risen to Rs 100. The rival Congress has urged a cut in fuel prices, identical to what the Tamil Nadu government has done with petrol taxes, which have been slashed by Rs 3 per litre. The Congress has linked the rise in petrol costs on the governing Bharatiya Janata Party governments.

Bommai justified the fact that fuel prices grew by 60% between 2004 and 2014 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, whereas they increased by 30% under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, took aim at the current BJP government, claiming that inflation during its reign is nothing more than criminal theft.