The Karnataka government Has Yet To Take Action On The Forest Department's Recommendation Regarding NGEF Region

The Karnataka government has still to take the action on former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's proposal to transform the derelict New Government Electrical Factory into a museum (NGEF). According to official records from the Karnataka forest department, the state government was advised by the department to announce the factory's land as a considered forest area under the Bengaluru Mission 2022 programme.



The Bengaluru south subdivision of the forest department notified the government that there were roughly 44,720 trees of 18 types on the campus, in response to a 2017 direction by the Karnataka High Court to count the number of trees on the campus. The division proposed that the government proclaim the area a presumed forest depending on the proportion of trees located on campus. It further explained that the construction of a compound wall around NGEF's perimeter, there have been several reports of sandalwood trees being chopped down, sliced into small pieces, and then illegally trafficked by thieves. The state government was ordered by the High Court in 2017 to use 119.6 acres of land for heavy afforestation and tree plantation activities in order to maintain ecological balance and boost the lung capacity of the garden metropolis. The forest service must put the land under their control for these reasons. The existing structures should be demolished, saplings planted, and the land declared a forest.

The division also notified the government regarding the number of tree species and included a report with photographic evidence to the letter.

A senior forest officer assigned to the south division said in a statement dated November 24, 2017 that the NGEF was closed down in early 2000 and that the sprawling campus has many trees. He informed the government of multiple incidents of sandalwood tree smuggling, which is prevalent on campus.

Pumps, electric motors, and switch gears were once manufactured at NGEF, however the factory was closed in early 2000 due to losses. After the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) bought part of the NGEF land to establish its depot and Baiyappanahlli Metro Terminal, and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) erected a bus depot, the NGEF area was reduced to 221.125 acres.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to use the remaining 119.6 acres of land for heavy forestation and tree plantation projects.