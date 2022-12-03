Theatre lovers not able to forget titanic personality of Somashekara Rao

Bengaluru: He is one of the rare gems of Kannada theatre and films who has left an indelible mark on theatre and film lovers alike, not just in Bengaluru but also all across Karnataka. HG Somashekara Rao is a rare kind of theatre artist who has grown from the grassroots level. Left to himself to grow and flourish, Somanna as he is fondly known in the theatre and film world did grow and how is a tale that future generations will like to emulate.

Somashekar Rao was inspired by his illustrious father, Gundu Rao, to pursue his passion for theatre at a young age. He had watched many theatre experiments and used to recite the dialogues with his parents and dazzling friends in school. He later went on to act in the theatre experiment called 'Rajaveera Madakari' which was his first performance that won many hearts right from the common audience to the well-known names in theatre of that age.

His life took a turn for the good as he started performing in many theatres plays under the banner of Mysuru Melody Makers which he founded along with Doray Ananthaswamy and Gunasingh. This phase of his life opened a new horizon for his theatre appearances and secured the appreciation and support of tall names in theatre and film BV Karanth and Prasanna.

But then in 1972 his life took another turn and brought him to mainstream film and television shows. At the age of 38, he acted with the matinee idol Dr Rajkumar in a film called 'Hridaya Sangama' with the help of his friend and great character artist Shivaram of 'Shubhamangala fame. In his career of 70 and more Kannada films, a film that stood out was 'Sundara Swapnagalu' Savithri, Harakeya Kuri, Geejagna Goodu and Mithileya Seetheyaru were the outstanding ones. "He would have been 89 this year had he been alive, but the theatre world of Bengaluru and Karnataka will not allow his memories to fade away and many of his friends, admirers are meeting at Suchitra Film Society at Banashankari on Saturday and will bring back the memories of their beloved Somanna," said Prasanna Harihar, his son. Well-known artists directors and theatre personalities will participate.