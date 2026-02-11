This Valentine’s Day, Ultra Play Brings Back Purana Pyaar with an Exclusive OTT Return of Bodyguard

Bengaluru ; This Valentine’s Day, Ultra Media & Entertainment invites audiences to fall in love all over again as Bodyguard makes its exclusive OTT return on Ultra Play OTT from 13th February 2026. Part of Ultra Play’s special Purana Pyaar Valentine curation, the film celebrates romance rooted in devotion, restraint, and emotional depth, love stories that have truly stood the test of time.

Originally released in 2011, Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a defining romantic entertainer of its era. Years later, as audiences increasingly gravitate towards comfort viewing and nostalgia-driven cinema, the film finds renewed relevance. For viewers who grew up with it, Bodyguard offers a warm return to familiar emotions, while for younger audiences discovering it today, it presents a more grounded, emotionally rooted take on romance, one driven by loyalty and quiet intensity rather than grand gestures.

The film’s enduring appeal is further amplified by its unforgettable music. The iconic romantic anthem “Teri Meri,” sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal, continues to be one of Bollywood’s most loved love songs and remains a staple on Valentine playlists even today. Its emotional resonance has ensured its lasting place in the hearts of Hindi cinema lovers.

As part of Ultra Play OTT’s Purana Pyaar Valentine collection, Bodyguard joins a thoughtfully curated lineup of evergreen romances such as Bobby, Aradhana, Saajan, Pardes, and Taal, along with cult favourites like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and Laila Majnu. Together, these films celebrate love stories that audiences across generations have cherished.

With this special Valentine's Day presentation, Ultra Play OTT continues its commitment to celebrating classic Hindi cinema through exclusive digital access, creating a shared viewing experience where nostalgia meets discovery. This Valentine’s Day, rediscover Purana Pyaar, only on Ultra Play OTT.