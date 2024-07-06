Live
- NDA constituents scoff at Lalu Yadav's 'weak govt' charge
- Ratna Bhandar reopening date to be decided on July 9
- Austrian Chancellor Nehammer calls PM Modi's upcoming Vienna visit 'special honour'
- AP Telangana Chief Ministers all set to meet in a while
- Olympics-bound Kishore Jena, and Avinash Sable to feature in Paris Diamond League meet
- Manipur tribals’ conditional support to NRC demanded by Meiteis, Nagas
- PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer, discusses India-UK FTA
- Labour govt will reconnect Britain, promises new UK Foreign Secretary
- This symptomless herpes virus can harm newborns, organ transplant & HIV patients
- Flood alert for Pakistan provinces as monsoon season begins
Just In
Three killed as two cars collide in Karnataka
Highlights
At least three persons were killed and two others injured as two cars collided head-on in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Saturday.
Shivamogga: At least three persons were killed and two others injured as two cars collided head-on in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Chandru, Siddanna and Imam Saab, all residents of Belagere village near Challakere town in Chitradurga district.
The injured were shifted to the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga.
According to police, the incident occurred due to overspeeding.
One of the cars was en route to Sagara town from Shivamogga and the other car was coming towards Shivamogga from Sagara town.
Kumasi Police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation.
Both vehicles were severely mangled in the crash.
Details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS