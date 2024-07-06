  • Menu
Three killed as two cars collide in Karnataka

Three killed as two cars collide in Karnataka
Highlights

Shivamogga: At least three persons were killed and two others injured as two cars collided head-on in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Chandru, Siddanna and Imam Saab, all residents of Belagere village near Challakere town in Chitradurga district.

The injured were shifted to the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga.

According to police, the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

One of the cars was en route to Sagara town from Shivamogga and the other car was coming towards Shivamogga from Sagara town.

Kumasi Police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation.

Both vehicles were severely mangled in the crash.

Details are awaited.

