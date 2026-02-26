Three Yakshagana veterans to receive Yakshamangala Award

Mangalore University has announced the Yakshamangala Awards for the year 2025-26, recognising stalwarts who have significantly enriched the Yakshagana tradition.

The prestigious award will be conferred on senior Badagutittu artiste Kappekere Subraya Bhagavata, Yakshagana teacher and percussionist Mambadi Subrahmanya Bhat, and noted Taala Maddale exponent Jabbar Samo.

The Yakshamangala Kriti Award has been awarded to Krishnaprakash Ullittaya for his acclaimed books ‘Balipa Marga’ and ‘Agari Marga’, which document the lives and artistic styles of eminent Bhagavatars.

Instituted by the Dr P Dayananda Pai and Sri P Satish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre, the Yakshamangala Award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a citation and memento. The Kriti Award includes Rs 10,000 and a citation.

Subraya Bhagavata has rendered more than five decades of service in leading Yakshagana troupes across coastal Karnataka. Mambadi Subrahmanya Bhat has trained hundreds of students, sustaining the guru-shishya tradition in the art form.

Jabbar Samo is widely admired for his powerful dialogue delivery and portrayal of mythological characters in Taala Maddale performances.

The awards were finalised by a committee led by folklorist Dr K Chinnappa Gowda.