Ticket denial triggers resignation of Lingaraj Patil from BJP disciplinary panel

Senior BJP leader Lingaraj Patil has resigned from the post of chairman of the Karnataka BJP Disciplinary Committee after being denied the party ticket for the West Graduates’ Constituency in the upcoming Legislative Council election.

The BJP has instead announced S. V. Sankanur as its candidate for the constituency, a decision that has reportedly upset Patil, who was considered a strong aspirant for the seat.Addressing media persons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Patil said he had submitted his resignation letter to state BJP president B. Y. Vijayendra, requesting to be relieved from the responsibilities of the disciplinary committee chairman.

“I was a strong aspirant for the West Graduates’ Constituency ticket. However, the party ignored my candidature and gave the ticket to Sankanur. This has caused deep disappointment,” Patil said. Expressing his frustration, the senior leader stated that loyal and sincere workers were no longer being recognised in the party. According to him, the decision to overlook long-serving leaders in favour of others had demoralised dedicated party workers.

Patil said he had worked for the BJP for nearly 37 years and had remained committed to strengthening the party organisation during difficult periods.

Despite this long association, he claimed that the party leadership failed to acknowledge his contribution while selecting candidates.

“I have served the party for 37 years with commitment and honesty. Yet the party has chosen to support someone else, including those who joined recently. This has caused a lot of pain,” he remarked.

However, Patil indicated that he would wait for a few more days in the hope that the party leadership might reconsider the decision.

“It is not too late even now. I will wait for eight days with the hope that the party might give me the ticket. If the opportunity does not come, I will take another decision,” he said.

While he has resigned from the disciplinary committee position, his remarks have also sparked speculation that he may step down from the primary membership of the BJP if his concerns are not addressed.

The development is being seen as a sign of internal discontent within the party ahead of the Council elections.