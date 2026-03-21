Ticket tussle intensifies in Bagalkot ahead of bypoll

The Congress party is facing an internal crisis in Bagalkot as the by-election draws closer, with the ticket distribution issue in the constituency of late leader H Y Meti remaining unresolved. Despite high-level intervention, the party has failed to arrive at a consensus, raising concerns about its electoral prospects.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally stepped in to resolve the deadlock and held a meeting in Bengaluru with members of the Meti family. While he urged them to maintain unity and arrive at a mutually agreeable decision, the discussions ended without a clear outcome.

The primary contest is between Meti’s sons, Mallikarjun Meti and Umesh Meti, both of whom are actively lobbying for the ticket. Though both leaders have publicly stated that they will work together for the party’s victory regardless of who gets nominated, internal differences remain evident.

The situation has become more complicated with Meti’s daughter Mahadevi Meti openly opposing the possibility of Mallikarjun being chosen. She has reportedly threatened to contest as a rebel candidate if the ticket is denied to her preferred choice, Umesh Meti. Sources indicate that she may even file her nomination, intensifying pressure on the party leadership.

Adding another dimension, another daughter, Bayakka Meti, has taken a conciliatory stand, stating that she will support whichever candidate the party finalises. However, her position has not been sufficient to bridge the widening divide within the family.The ongoing feud has emerged as a major headache for the Congress, especially at a time when unity is crucial to counter the opposition BJP, which has already announced its candidate and begun groundwork in the constituency.

Political observers believe that if the Congress fails to manage the situation tactfully, it could result in vote division, ultimately benefiting the BJP. The leadership is now under pressure to strike a balance between family aspirations and electoral strategy.With nomination deadlines approaching, all eyes are on the Congress high command to see whether it can resolve the impasse or risk internal rebellion in constituency.