Tragic Bus Accident Claims 3 Lives, Leaves 33 Injured In Karnataka's Chitradurga

Three individuals lost their lives, and 33 others sustained injuries following a tragic incident in Karnataka's Chitradurga during the early hours of Sunday. The calamity unfolded when a speeding bus overturned while navigating a curve on the road.



Among the deceased, two have been identified as Jagdish, aged 45, and Ganapathi, aged 40.

The ill-fated private bus was ferrying 36 passengers from Bengaluru to Gokarna, a renowned beach destination frequented by tourists. The accident occurred near Hollalkere town around 4:30 am, attributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.

The injured individuals received prompt medical attention at the Chitradurga District and Hollalkere Taluka Hospitals, with all reported to be in stable condition. Upon receiving news of the accident, police swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the passengers.

A case has been registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to the death caused by a rash or negligent act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.