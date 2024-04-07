Live
- Political legacy & local dynamics dominate Amreli LS seat in Gujarat
- Elections in UP are unusually quiet this time
- BJP fighting LS polls focussing ‘Modi Guarantee’: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik
- Congress Leader Alleges Modi-Shah Plan To Amend Article 371 After Kharge's Remark Flub
- Water crisis looms large over Agra as summer heat intensifies
- Over $172 million in funding raised by 30 Indian startups last week
- LS polls: Delhi to witness extra police deployment at 13,500 polling stations
- Drunken driving violations spike by 22 pc in Delhi during Q1 of 2024
- Anantapur: ‘Elect Babu for jobs’
- Ugadi Mahotsavam begins at Srisailam temple
Just In
Tragic Bus Accident Claims 3 Lives, Leaves 33 Injured In Karnataka's Chitradurga
- A speeding bus overturned on a curve in Chitradurga, Karnataka, resulting in three fatalities and 33 injuries.
- Prompt medical attention was provided to the injured, while authorities are investigating the incident.
Three individuals lost their lives, and 33 others sustained injuries following a tragic incident in Karnataka's Chitradurga during the early hours of Sunday. The calamity unfolded when a speeding bus overturned while navigating a curve on the road.
Among the deceased, two have been identified as Jagdish, aged 45, and Ganapathi, aged 40.
The ill-fated private bus was ferrying 36 passengers from Bengaluru to Gokarna, a renowned beach destination frequented by tourists. The accident occurred near Hollalkere town around 4:30 am, attributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle due to excessive speed.
The injured individuals received prompt medical attention at the Chitradurga District and Hollalkere Taluka Hospitals, with all reported to be in stable condition. Upon receiving news of the accident, police swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the passengers.
A case has been registered under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to the death caused by a rash or negligent act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.