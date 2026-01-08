Transport Minister felicitates children of Corporation staff for academic excellence

Six students, children of employees of the state transport corporation, were felicitated on Wednesday for securing gold medals by achieving outstanding academic performance in higher education. The felicitation ceremony was held in Bengaluru in the presence of senior officials of the corporation.

The students, who excelled in fields ranging from medicine and engineering to science and performing arts, were honoured with a cash reward of Rs 5,000 and a certificate from the corporation. In addition, the Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy personally presented a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each to all six students.

The awardees included Dr Gagana M, who completed her MBBS with high distinction; Vismaya T.R., who secured a gold medal in M.Tech; Rufiya K.M., who earned seven gold medals in M.Sc; Satish Kumar Doddmani, who topped Master of Performing Arts (Drama); Dr Saniya B.B., who secured seven gold medals and two silver medals in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS); and T. Harmeen, who won six gold medals in B.Sc.

Addressing the students, the minister said that hard work, discipline and self-confidence were the key ingredients for success in today’s competitive world.

He encouraged them to strive for excellence in their chosen fields, whether science, technology, arts, sports or any other area of interest.

He also lauded the efforts of transport corporation staff, including drivers, conductors and technical personnel, who dedicate long hours to public service, often at the cost of family time.

“Despite these challenges, the children have understood their parents’ sacrifices and brought pride to their families by excelling in education,” he said, congratulating both the students and their parents.

The minister urged the students to use their knowledge not only for personal growth but also for the development of society and the nation, expressing confidence that success would follow such commitment.

Officials highlighted that the corporation has implemented the ‘Transport Vidyachetana’ scholarship scheme to support the education of employees’ children. Under the scheme, scholarships amounting to Rs 2.76 crore have been distributed to 5,450 students so far.

The event was attended by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the transport corporation, the Managing Director, directors and other senior officials.