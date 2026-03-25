Treated water from KC Valley, HN Valley and Vrishabhavathi safe: IISc

The treated water from KC Valley, HN Valley and Vrishabhavathi valleys meets the highest quality standards and this has been conclusively proven through extensive research conducted by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

There is absolutely no reason for the public to harbour any anxiety regarding this water, clarified Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju.

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister was held at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, K H Muniyappa and Sudhakar, along with IISc scientists and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials, participated and held detailed discussions on the quality of the treated water.

The project has led to a substantial rise in groundwater levels in Kolar and surrounding districts. Earlier, borewells had to be drilled up to 1,800 feet without success, but now water is available at depths of just 200 to 300 feet. The water undergoes purification in five stages, resulting in improved quality. The IISc report confirms that people and livestock using this water have shown no health issues, and there has been no damage to agricultural crops.

Soil quality has also improved, enabling successful cultivation of crops such as fenugreek, cucumber, beetroot and tomato. Scientists clarified at the meeting that allegations of increased nitrogen content in the soil are completely baseless. In the six-year continuous study carried out by IISc since 2019, no harmful metal traces were detected in the water or groundwater. The water supplied is pure, odourless and colourless. Milk production in livestock has also increased. Several organisations have even suggested that the entire country should adopt this model.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that in some places good lake water is being polluted by letting in sewage from villages. He directed strict action to prevent untreated sewage from city areas, including Chikkaballapur, from being released directly into lakes, which is giving the project a bad name.

He insisted on taking stringent legal measures against officials who fail to stop sewage inflow. He also suggested checking fish health and meat quality every six months and continuing the IISc research for the next ten years. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar informed the meeting that 33 sewage treatment plants in Bengaluru are being upgraded and disc filtration technology has already been installed in 13 of them. The government has approved an additional 600 MLD sewage treatment capacity, and an extra 100 MLD of treated water will be supplied to KC Valley by the end of June.

Ministers K H Muniyappa and Sudhakar assured that the government will take firm decisions at the highest level to stop the ongoing misinformation campaign about the treated water and to prevent sewage from entering lakes.