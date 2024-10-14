Trust land row: Mallikarjun Kharge should resign and face probe, demands Lehar Singh Siroya

Bengaluru: A day after Mallikarjun Kharge’s son surrendered the land allotted to his trust, the BJP MP Lehar Singh Siroya trained guns at the Congress President and demanded his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Rahul Kharge wrote to the CEO of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) on Sunday, seeking cancellation of the ownership of the five-acre plot allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, which he heads.

Speaking to IANS, Lehar Singh stated, “Mallikarjun Kharge will have to answer the people as he is the President of Congress party. He will have to face the probe. He should tender resignation to the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and face the investigation.”

“It is a matter of investigation on how they got the land allotted. They can’t award certificates to themselves and return it. There has to be a comprehensible investigation on all allotments to Kharge family. Kharge is stuck in the scam and due to this there is an unprecedented setback to the Dalit movement,” he emphasized.

“Returning or not returning the land is a different question. The manner in which they are talking about the returning land shows that there is pressure from the government. It has become a matter of pride to return the site after getting it allotted illegally. This is not proper,” he opined.

“We got documents on the allotment of 19 acres of land to his trust in Kalaburagi, it was obtained fraudulently. There has to be a probe into it and Kharge will have to return that land as well, he stated.

“His supporters are providing information that Kharge is getting the land allotted from the successive governments for the benefit of his family. The government has to give out information on how much land has been allotted to Kharge family and the trust in 10 to 15 years,” he demanded.