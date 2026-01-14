Tulu Literature Must Travel Through Translation, Says Prof. Vivek Rai

Mangaluru: Former Vice-Chancellor and eminent scholar Prof. B.A. Vivek Rai has underscored the need to translate major works of Tulu literature into English and other languages to ensure that the language’s cultural depth and literary richness reach audiences beyond Tulu Nadu.

Speaking at the release of the English translation of renowned playwright Amrita Someshwara’s Tulu plays Gondolu and Other Plays here on Tuesday, Prof. Rai said translation plays a crucial role in giving regional literatures national and global visibility. The book, published by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, was released at a programme organised by the Departments of English, Kannada and Tulu of St Aloysius Deemed to be University.

Prof. Rai observed that a single literary work could yield multiple translations, each offering a fresh interpretative lens. Citing practices in the West, he said it was common for a book to have several translations, and called for translation to be recognised as a professional and academic pursuit in India. He also suggested the establishment of a translation centre at St Aloysius Deemed to be University to encourage sustained work in this field.

Emphasising cultural continuity, Prof. Rai said the writings and dramatic works of senior and departed literary figures must be revisited, translated and staged regularly to keep their legacy alive in public memory.

Presiding over the event, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis, Vice-Chancellor of St Aloysius Deemed to be University, said the institution had already launched a Tulu Department and was working towards setting up a Tulu Chair.

Former All India Radio programme executive Muddu Moodubelle spoke on the thematic and stylistic strengths of Amrita Someshwara’s plays. Artist Gopi, who designed the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy’s logo in 1994, unveiled its newly redesigned colour version at the event.

The translator, Dr. Sylvia Rego, Assistant Professor of English at the university, was felicitated. Academicians Dr. Chetan Someshwara and Dr. Mahalinga Bhat were among those present. The programme also featured a musical presentation by postgraduate English students.