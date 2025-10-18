Tulu reading drive bridges youth with cultural roots in coastal Karnataka

Senior writer and retired lecturer Bhaskar Rai Kukkuvalli said that reading Tulu literary works helps one understand the cultural life of Tulu Nadu and the evolution of knowledge from the Ramayana era to the modern age.

He was inaugurating the tenth session of the “Akkademid Onji Dina Bale Tulu Oduga” (Be a Tulu Reader for a Day) campaign, organised by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy for students of Sharada College, Talapady.

Kukkuvalli observed that literature serves as a bridge between generations, enabling the youth to rediscover local wisdom and cultural values through reading. “Language and literature are not just tools of communication—they are windows to our collective memory and identity,” he remarked.

Dr. Meena J. Panicker, Principal of Sharada College, who attended as the chief guest, described the initiative as an innovative step towards cultivating literary interest and cultural pride among students. “This programme is unique in introducing young minds to the linguistic and literary richness of Tulu,” she said.

Presiding over the function, Academy President Tharanath Gatti Kapikad said the reading campaign aims to make students familiar with Tulu literary publications and motivate them to engage with their heritage.

Former president of Muscat Tulu Koota Dayananda Kavoor, lecturer Amitha Alva, and student coordinator Varsha V.S. were present.

Fifty-five students from the college participated in the day-long event, spending time at the Academy library reading Tulu works and sharing reflections during the valedictory session.