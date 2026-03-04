Two Chikkaballapura rural police officers arrested by Lokayukta in bribery case

Chikkaballapura: In a major anti-corruption crackdown, two officers attached to the Chikkaballapura Rural Police Station have been arrested by the Karnataka Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to file a favourable ‘B-Report’ in a land dispute case.

The arrested officials have been identified as PSI Sharannappa and ASI Venkateshappa. The action followed a complaint filed by Raghu, a resident of Motlur village, in connection with a dispute related to his agricultural land.

According to Lokayukta officials, ASI Venkateshappa had allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant to submit a ‘B-Report’ — a closure report filed by police when they find insufficient evidence to proceed with a case. It is alleged that the demand was made at the behest of PSI Sharannappa, who had reportedly instructed the ASI to negotiate and collect the bribe amount.

After Raghu approached the Lokayukta authorities with a formal complaint, a trap was laid. On Tuesday, when the first installment of ₹70,000 was being handed over near Kannada Bhavan in Chikkaballapura city, the Lokayukta police conducted a raid and caught ASI Venkateshappa red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe.

Following his detention, investigators questioned him regarding the involvement of other officials. Based on preliminary findings and evidence collected during the operation, the Lokayukta team established the alleged role of PSI Sharannappa in the bribery deal. He was subsequently taken into custody for further investigation.

Both officers are currently being interrogated separately to ascertain the extent of their involvement and whether similar demands were made in other cases. Officials indicated that additional evidence, including communication records, is being examined as part of the probe.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, particularly as the alleged bribe was sought in a sensitive land dispute matter. The case once again highlights persistent allegations of corruption within sections of the police force and the growing reliance of citizens on anti-corruption agencies for redressal.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and are expected to produce the accused before the competent court. Further investigation is underway.